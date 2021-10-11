GEO LSA 2021: Mansha Pasha looks drop-dead gorgeous in floor-length gowns Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 11, 2021 Share

Popular Pakistani TV and film actress Mansha Pasha never fails to impress her millions of fans with her stunning fashion statements. The starlet has proven yet again that she can pull off any style with pure elegance.

The actress, who is now among the well-known faces of the showbiz industry, has left stunned her fans and followers with glamorous appearance on the red carpet of the 20th Lux Style Awards on Saturday.

The Laal Kabootar famed actress opted for two glamorous outfits for the star-studded event and totally nailed the look with her beautiful personality.

Being an avid social media user, the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actress took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared her dreamy look from the glamorous nights.





Pasha posted a bunch of snaps, in which she can be seen donning the stylish all-black floor-length outfit. The actress looked divine as she kept her look more formal for the night with hair tied in a neat hair bun and wore elegant jewelry.

While sharing the post, the Chalay Thay Saath actress wrote in the caption, “Lucky enough to have worn two beautiful outfits in one day while hosting the 20th luxstylepk awards.”

“The day is full of memories and wouldn’t have been possible without friehaaltaf and her team at catwalk_events, nabila_salon, and their amazing people, my stylist mavikayanistylist who did all those trials to make this look perfect, and most importantly my manager nimraa.malik who was there with me throughout! Thank you for making this day a special one for me,” she added.

Pasha also donned a cyan colored floor-length gown at the main event. Take a look here.







