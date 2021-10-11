LSA 2021: Mahira Khan lands in trouble for her dressing at award show Zainab Nasir | October 11, 2021 Share





LSA 2021: Mahira Khan lands in trouble for her dressing at award show

Leading actress Mahira Khan faced severe backlash for her dressing at the Lux Style Awards 2021.



The starlet stunned fans with her beauty and style as she clicked pictures posing in various angles.

The Humsafar star wore an ivory silk backless gown with hair tied in a bun and a small silver chain showcasing her natural look.

However, the netizens criticized Mahira for her outfit choice.

One person wrote, “Being a Muslim it is inappropriate to wear such revealng clothes.”

While another said, “ It’s not beauty, it's vulgarity.”

Mahira has not yet passed any statement regarding the mean comments circulating about her.







