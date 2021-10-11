LSA 2021: Asim Azhar tactfully responds to trolls lashing at him Zainab Nasir | October 11, 2021 Share

LSA 2021’ : Asim Azhar tactfully responds to trolls lashing at him

Netizens bashed Asim Azhar for his casual dressing at the red carpet interview of this Lux Style Awards.



The singer was spotted with his rumoured fiance Merub Ali at the star studded event.









Asim donned a casual red shirt and blue jeans at the extravagant event.

Taking to Twitter, Asim cleared the air on his outfit choice and wrote, “For people losing their shit over me wearing a t- shirt and jeans in a red carpet interview. I was dressed casually after the show ended and was done with my performance.”

In another twitter post, Asim shared a picture and captioned, “ Yeh bhi pehna tha."



