Sajal Aly celebrates Yumna Zaidi's big win at LSA 2021: 'It's time to party' Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 12, 2021

Leading Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is all cheering up for her fellow actress Yumna Zaidi after she bagged two major wins at the 20th Lux Style Awards.

The Yeh Dil Mera starlet is over the moon, celebrating the historic win for her fellow co-star. Aly took to her Instagram Story and penned words of love and encouragement for Zaidi.

She wrote, "congratulations Yumna ab tou party banti hay yaar [now its time to party]." She also added a bunch of emoticons, expressing her excitement for actress’ big win.

It is pertinent to mention that the Raaz-e-Ulfat actress owned the 20th LSA with two wins in one night.

The starlet did not only bag a critically-acclaimed award for Best Actor-female, but also proved to be fan-favorite with highest votes in the viewer's choice category for her outstanding performance in drama serial, Pyaar Ke Sadkay.

On the professional front, the Dil Na Ummed To Nahi actress and Dhoop Ki Deewar star are all set to hit the screens in their first joint venture, in upcoming drama serial, Ishq-e-Laa. The drama will mark musician Azaan Sami Khan’s acting debut as well.