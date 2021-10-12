Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Mahmood Chaudhry welcome baby boy Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 12, 2021 Share

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry have welcomed a baby boy!

Taking to her official Twitter handle on Monday, Bakhtawar, who is the elder daughter of former president of Pakistan and late Benazir Bhutto, announced that the baby was born on October 10.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," she wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to the news, Bakhtawar’s brother and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also expressed his joy of becoming an uncle (mamoo).

On Instagram, the new-mum posted a picture of a neonatal care unit at a UAE hospital. The picture indicates that the baby was born in the Gulf state. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Started from my belly now we are here.”

PPP leader and Bakhtawar’s youngest sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari also tweeted about the news and expressed her gratefulness. "Officially a khala!!! Alhamdullilah!" she wrote.

Bakhtawar was married to Dubai-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

Bakhtawar is the first granddaughter of former Pakistani prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She was born on January 25, 1990, in Karachi.