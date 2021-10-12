Mira Sethi lashes out at 'men' who shame women on dressing Zainab Nasir | October 12, 2021 Share

Mira Sethi lashes out at 'men' who shame women on dressing

Mira Sethi fired back at all the criticism she received for her dressing at the Lux Style Awards on social media.











Mira lashed out at the narrow-minded mindset of our society targeting women for their outfit choice and controlling their lives.

Almost every female celebrity has been a victim of slut shaming.

The Silvatein actress took to her Instagram handle and taught the society a lesson through her harsh words “Go home. I don’t dress for you, I don’t dress for anyone or anything other than my own sense of joy and play and expansion. The men of this country are obsessed with policing women, constantly defining their ‘honour’ in relation to women’s bodies and clothing and appearance. It is a small minded, decayed, hateful thing to do. You want to disempower us because a deep part of you is hurting and angry. I get it. It’s societal and it is ugly.”

She signed off by showcasing her support for women, “To the women who continue to secularize public spaces with their words and clothes and defiance: you inspire me. On the face of it, it looks merely glitzy and silly, but only those subjected to the heat of abuse know that simply by being – by asserting with our voices and bodies – we are clawing back space from rotten hierarchies of power and control.”

For those unversed, Mira Sethi is the daughter of a renowned journalist and businessman Najam Sethi.

The actress is fed up with the act of men moral policing women.







