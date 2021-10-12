Hareem Farooq clears air on her relationship with Ali Rehman Khan Zainab Nasir | October 12, 2021 Share

Hareem Farooq talked about her relationship status with Ali Rehman Khan as she sat for an interview.



The duo have often been spotted hanging out together on various occasions and have amazed fans with their amazing on screen chemistry.

The Parchi actress recently made an appearance in the show Time Out With Ahsan Khan and revealed, “Me and Ali are very close friends, we have done a lot of back to back projects. It seemed that only we two are together so I took a little break, I have done 3 big projects with Ali, it is that I choose Ali always because we get along together well.”

She further added, “Off screen we do a lot of fights but I don’t know why we have such good chemistry on the screen.”

Hareem concluded, “Ali will become super happy after knowing that he is being discussed here.”