Hareem Farooq explains why she has been absent from screen Sakina Mehdi | October 13, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor, Hareem Farooq made an appearance on a local TV show and shared the reason for being absent from the television scene.

The Diyar-e-Dil actor told the host that she took a break from acting because of her mother’s illness. She said, “My mother was not well. If I ever have to make a choice between my work and my parents, then it’s very obvious. I’d sacrifice my life for my parents, taking a break from work isn’t that big of a deal. Now she’s well and I’m back.”

Farooq added, “I couldn’t compromise on the time I had to give to my family, and I knew work would come to me eventually, which it has, and for that I’m grateful.”

The actor-turned-producer revealed that she always wanted to get into filmmaking, “When I started, I knew I wanted to more than just act. This is a profession that I love. To sustain it and show people my vision I always knew I needed to get into production.”

She added further, “The only difference is that I expected to get into it after 1o to 15 years, once I’d be done with my acting career, but, luckily, my current partner Imran offered to collaborate, so I figured, ‘Why not?’