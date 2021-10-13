Adnan Siddiqui complains to Twitter for not verifying his account Sakina Mehdi | October 13, 2021 Share

On Tuesday, famous Pakistani actor, Adnan Siddiqui shared his concern regarding his unverified Twitter handle.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor took to the social networking site and tagged the Twitter team that verifies peoples’ accounts. He wrote, “Hello verified jack 220 million Pakistanis can vouch for me being a big time small actor (or the other way round, as they please)who’s worked across continents.”

Siddiqui asked, “Still not qualified enough to get my handle verified? #adnanwho?

Even though, many bloggers and social media influencers are getting their accounts verified easily, but the 51-year-old who has more than 98,000 followers is still waiting for Twitter to verify his account.