Falak Shabbir expresses sadness over not being allowed to gift daughter flowers

Singer Falak Shabbir admits not being able to bring his new born daughter flowers has made him incredibly sad and disheartened.



Recently the couple, Falak and Sarah, were blessed with a baby girl and even shared glimpses of their beautiful moments straight from the hospital.

The Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer is known very famously for gifting flowers to his beloved wife Sarah Khan, but was not granted the permission to bring in a large bouquet for his little daughter.

Taking to his Instagram, Falak expressed disappointment and wrote, “But Dr said newborn baby ko phool se dur rakheyn.”

In a later video snippet , Falak was spotted giving a rose to Sarah Khan as an expression of love and happiness while she held her newborn in her arms and penned an Instagram note that read, “Baby k liye toh Doctor ne mana kiya but wife k liye toh phool ayenge.”

The parents still cannot gushing over their gorgeous little munchkin.








