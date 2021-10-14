Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is grateful for all the love for her baby boy Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 14, 2021 Share

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday and thanked everyone for their prayers and love on the birth of her baby boy.

The daughter of former president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto provided her fans and followers on social media with a health update, saying that her newborn baby boy is currently in a Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) but getting stronger.

In her tweet, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's sister revealed that her son was due on November 10 but "surprised us all on Oct 10th".

"Thank you for all the love & celebrations welcoming our little baby boy to the world," she tweeted.

"He was due Nov 8th but decided his own birthday and surprised us all on Oct 10th - currently in the NICU but getting stronger every day, do keep him in your prayers," she said.

Bakhtawar and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry have not announced the baby’s name yet. She had announced the birth of her son on October 10.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," she had written. She had posted a picture of a neonatal care unit at a UAE hospital on Instagram on October 12, indicating that the baby was born in a Gulf country.

Her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also reacted to the news and expressed his happiness over becoming an uncle.

Bilawal and Bakhtawar's youngest sibling Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari had also taken to Twitter to write: "Officially a khala!!! Alhamdullilah!"