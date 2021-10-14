Ali Gul Pir responds to trolls, ‘Nobody will define my masculinity or dictate my creativity' Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 14, 2021 Share

Pakistani singer, rapper and comedian Ali Gul Pir is popularly known for his hilarious parody videos, in which he mimics on meme worthy viral content on social media.

While recently, the Wadera Ka Beta crooner shared a hilarious, low-budget recreated version of Lili Reinhart’s look from Met Gala 2021, he faced a thread of criticism and backlash on the internet.

In the shared post, the comedian pulled off the American actress’ Met Gala look. He wore a pink dress with loofahs attached on it. In the caption, Gul Pir wrote, “#metgala versus net wala galaa #loofah #recreated.”





Gul Pir’s light-hearted comic content didn't come across so well for many of his followers. "You look really bad," commented one Instagram user. "Men don't look good wearing girls' clothing or doing their fashion," wrote another, while others came out to ‘cancel’ his ‘fahash’ (vulgar) portrayal.

Taking a hit back at the trolls, the Tera Jism Meri Marzi singer responded to the criticism and replied, “I will wear what I want to, make want I want to and say what I want to. Nobody will define my masculinity or dictate my creativity. Don’t hate me because I make you feel insecure.”

