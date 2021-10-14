Yumna Zaidi shares what she would want in an ideal soulmate Zainab Nasir | October 14, 2021 Share

Yumna Zaidi shares what she would want in an ideal soulmate

Actress Yumna Zaidi opened up on the ideal qualities she would want in her future life partner as she sat for an interview.



During an interview at Samina Peerzada’s show Speak Your Heart Out, Yumna revealed her take on love and marriage.

The Raaz-e-Ulfat actress said, “My parents always wanted me to get married but I was having a difficult time finding the right guy.”

“I want to marry someone who is controlling because I do not want to be the dominating partner in the relationship.”

Yumna concluded, "A man should have a strong personality so that he can play the role of the head of the family.”

Yumna has always struggled in finding the one for herself.