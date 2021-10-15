Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out Bollywood for producing ‘repetitive’ content Web Desk | October 15, 2021 Share

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out Bollywood for producing ‘repetitive’ content

During an interview with an Indian publication, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his disappointment over the kind of content being produced these days.

The Sacred Games actor stated, “It is not necessary that there is no content in commercial films. And it is not necessary that content-driven films, the fake content-driven films will be weird. We are doing a lot of fraud even in the name of content. We force a formula even into that. Basically, I have a problem with that formula.”

He went on, “There are a lot of commercial films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Chakde India! which are content-driven. So if we are making a formula in the name of content then that is wrong. We are making repetitive things like these days there is the concept of family where you see a grandmother, mother sister, and a wedding happening. Now, that has become a formula.”

Siddiqui added, “It becomes a formula when you just go on with what is easy and has worked earlier. I have a problem with that not with commercial films. Commercial means it’s working, so that's good. The problem is if you are inserting a formula into it and making it repetitive and you know that people are watching this."

The actor talked about himself and the projects he chooses, “As for me, I do all kinds of films, because I have done all kinds of plays in theatres whether it is Shakespeare, Molière, Russian play, Hindi Play, Sanskrit play or Parsi plays. As an actor, I need to experiment. As an actor, if I am doing a Heropanti at the same time I have to do a film like Photograph as well."