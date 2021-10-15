Hareem Farooq on dealing with trolls: ‘I don’t react anymore’ Sakina Mehdi | October 15, 2021 Share

During an appearance on a local TV show, Pakistani actor, Hareem Farooq revealed the way she tackles social media trolls.

The host asked the Janaan actor about her old post on social media in which she told people to mind their own business, she recalled, “I had posted a picture with [Osman Khalid Butt] and people had an issue with it. We were at a distance and were pouting at each other. I was new at the time and I read the comments and I was very taken aback. It’s become a norm now. People talk.”

However, Farooq has now learned the right way to deal with the online trolls, she said, “I was very new at the time and I became worried about why people were reacting in such a way. So I asked people why they were questioning someone’s character and morals. Now I don’t react anymore. It’s between me and God. Stop pointing fingers at other people.”