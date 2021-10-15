Mehwish Hayat praises Jennifer Lopez in her latest IG post Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 15, 2021 Share

Mehwish Hayat praises Jennifer Lopez in her latest IG post

Leading Pakistani film and TV actress Mehwish Hayat shared an excerpt from Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez's latest interview and expressed her love for the singer and the actress.

"LOVE THIS WOMAN!," the Load Wedding actress wrote in her IG Story and advised her fans "always be yourself."

In the interview, the Selena star said, "Sometimes my big dreams and ambitions made the people around me nervous. People would say, 'You are a dancer, you can't be an actress... You are an artist. You won't be taken seriously as a businesswoman.'

She added, "The more they said I couldn't the more I knew that I had to."

