Imran Abbas, Zahid Ahmed laud Ahmed Ali Akbar for his performance in ‘Parizaad’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 15, 2021 Share

Imran Abbas, Zahid Ahmed laud Ahmed Ali Akbar for his performance in ‘Parizaad’

While Pakistani TV channels are flooded with drama serials, following the repetitive content and same storyline, which mostly revolves around a love triangle or family politics, drama serial Parizaad has managed to capture the right attention from audience.

The drama serial with a male protagonist, played by actor Ahmed Ali Akbar, has hit the right chords with a catchy storyline and stellar acting performances by the star cast.

Netizens and top actors from the industry including, Imran Abbas and Zahid Ahmed have took to their social media handles to praise the Laal Kabootar actor’s performance in his on-going serial Parizaad.

Lauding his fellow co-actor’s outstanding performance, the Koi Chand Rakh star recently posted his thoughts on the drama serial.

“Parizaad is certainly the best serial I have seen in recent times with unconventional, strong script, best direction, incredible acting of each and everyone, especially Ahmed Ali, and superb production,” Abbas wrote, calling the project a lesson to learn from for those who are looking to experiment with different story lines and taking creative risks.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to his Instagram stories and thanked Imran for “enjoying it.”

Earlier, the Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb actor also praised Ahmed and said, “What a performance by Ahmed in Parizaad! Take a bow buddy brilliantly done!”

While Ali Rehman Khan, Shuja Haider, Yumna Zaidi, Mashal Khan and many others have praised the actor for his acting in the serial.

Parizaad features an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Urwa Hocane, Nauman Ijaz, Mashal Khan, Leyla Zuberi and others. The drama is based on renowned writer Hashim Nadeem’s novel of the same name and follows the story of a neglected man with low self-esteem who sets out to prove himself.