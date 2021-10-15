Sadia Khan makes most of her time vacationing in Dubai : See Pics Zainab Nasir | October 15, 2021 Share

Sadia Khan makes most of her time vacationing in Dubai : See Pics

Star Sadia Khan shared insights from her extravagant vacation in Dubai on social media.



Sadia Khan has been spotted on a luxurious vacation as she posed in front of the stunning beauty of Dubai.

Taking to her social media handle, Sadia posted glimpses from her trip and left fans baffled with her style.

In the first picture the Yariyan actress was spotted spending a gala time in Atlantis, The Palm Dubai and sported a short modern black outfit paired with a bag from Tom Forde and long black heels. Her long curly tresses added more to the beauty of her outfit.

























Sadia not only explored the modern places but also enjoyed delicious cuisines at different restaurants and cruised around with her buddies.

For those unversed, the starlet also celebrated her birthday amid the gorgeous view of Jumeirah















