Imran Abbas receives love from his fellow co-stars on his birthday

Leading Pakistani actor and model Imran Abbas turned a year older as he celebrated his 39th birthday on Friday (October 15). The Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor received love and sweet wishes from fans and friends on his special day.

Taking to Instagram, renowned actress and host Sanam Jung shared an adorable throwback picture of herself with the Creature 3D star and wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyyyy to my biggest support- someone who has always been super honest, genuine, always a call away , crazy and hilarious! When you’re in his company time flies! From being my first hero to my very first genuine friend in the industry , you have a heart of gold Imran!”

The actress had posted a BTS shot from the pair’s hit drama serial, Alvida. While thanking his Dil-e-Muztar co-star, Abbas commented on her post, saying, “Thanks a lot undoubtedly my closest friend of the industry, my confident, my 3 am buddy Sanam! ‘Tu hai to i’ll be all right’.”

Some other prominent stars including Zahlay Sarhadi, Mariyam Nafees, Umair Qazi, Salman Saeed and more wished the star on his big day.

On the work front, the Thora Sa Haq actor can be seen in on-going drama serial Amanat opposite Saboor Aly and Urwa Hocane.