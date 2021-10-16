Sonya Hussyn to play police officer in upcoming project Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 16, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani TV and film star Sonya Hussyn has successfully managed to mark her foot in the entertainment industry with her powerful performances in drama serials.

The actress, who received praise and positive reviews for her jaw-dropping amazing performance in drama serial Saraab, has given her fans a sneak peek into her upcoming project.

The Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb actress took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared her first look as a police officer from upcoming project.

It is, however, unclear if this project is a drama or a film. According to Hussyn, it is penned by renowned writer Umera Ahmed and directed by Adnan Sarwar.





Sharing her pictures in police uniform, the Azaadi actress wrote in the caption, “Female police officers are unbelievably underrated for their strength and they deserve more representation!" she wrote on Instagram. "It gives me great honour to be announcing my next [character], Superintendent Sara Sikandar!"

“Get ready to welcome a character I am more than delighted to share with you guys very soon,” the actress remarked.

The Aangan actress’s post received love and praise as her millions of fans and fellow stars expressed their excitement for her upcoming venture.

Moreover, Hussyn has also got a drama serial titled, Mor Moharaan and upcoming film, Tich Button in the pipeline.