Sara Bharwana takes over Atif Aslam’s Intsgaram, pens cute birthday wish Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 17, 2021 Share

Sara Bharwana takes over Atif Aslam’s Intsgaram, pens cute birthday wish

Leading Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's wife, Sara Bharwana recently celebrated her birthday in a most exciting and cute way.

She adorably took over to her husband’s Instagram account on Friday and penned a special birthday wish for herself on behalf of him.

She shared a picture of the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner and herself, clad in all black and wrote in the caption, “You are undoubtedly the most funniest, cutest, hardworking, smartest, wittiest, beautiful person I have ever known.”





She quipped, "The other person in this picture is my Husband Marrying me was the best decision of your life - I love you Oh wait ... happy birthday to me," adding partying face emoticons.

Sara's post invited birthday wishes from Atif's fans in only a few hours.





In March, the couple celebrated eight years of marital bliss. The music sensation took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife, praising her. He posted a picture of the two and wrote, "My Queen, I am still glad that you met me, nahi to pta nahi kis se shadi ho jani thi (God knows who would have married me)." Aslam and Bharwana married in March of 2013 and are parents to two adorable sons.