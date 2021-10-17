Ahad Raza Mir gains global recognition at Renaissance awards Zainab Nasir | October 17, 2021 Share





Ahad Raza Mir gains global recognition at Renaissance awards

Actor Ahad Raza Mir all set to represent Pakistan at the first edition of the Renaissance awards in Florence.



For those unversed, the Yaqeen Ka Safar star will be appearing alongside Colin Firth, Gisele Bundchen and Annie Lennox with the aim to empower young talent and leaders.

Raza Mir took to Instagram and shared a video snippet showcasing the bright future of the youth.

Fans gushed over Ahad's tremendous effort in making his country proud.

The actor’s latest post garnered around 30 million likes.







