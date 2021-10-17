Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri talk about their love story: Read more Zainab Nasir | October 17, 2021 Share

Stars Aima Baig and Shabaz Shigri opened up on how they met each other as they sat for an interview with a publication.



Recently, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony amid the peak of the pandemic and have become the talk of the town since the day their love blossomed.

The stars have always remained open and honest about their relationship.

In a recent show, Shahbaz Shigri disclosed details of his first meetup with Aima and said, “I met Aima after wrapping up the movie Parey Hut Love.She asked me about my acting and praised my looks and that is when I got the idea.”

On the other hand, the Baazi singer said, “I met Shahbaz while we were shooting Balma Bhagora as I was singing the song and Shahbaz was producing it. We just clicked and got good vibes from each other and that is how we got connected. I started hanging out with him which was rare in my life as I am strict about choosing my friends.”

Aima and Shahbaz will be tying the knot soon as per reports.