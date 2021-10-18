Watch video: When LSA 2021 team played a hilarious prank on Mahira Khan Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 18, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actress Mahira Khan never fails to stun her millions of fans with her outstanding performances and gorgeous personality.

Earlier this month, the Raees starlet’s appearance on the red carpet of 20th Lux Style Awards left people spellbound with her beauty. The actress also performed on stage with her fellow co-stars including Sheheryar Munawar and Meera on the star-studded night.

The glamorous trio’s stellar performance became talk of the town as the three of them took the dance stage on fire.

However, the LSA team played a hilarious prank on the Bin Roye actress before the performance went on stage. In a recently released backstage video, Khan could be seen getting nervous when the Ho Mann Jahan fellow actor played a prank.

Minutes before the live performance, Munawar revealed to Mahira that Meera is not being traced and the performance is about to start.

The announcement made Mahira concerned as she anxiously said that the performance can’t be done without Meera Ji.

She even got ready for calling Meera to give a pep talk. When fellows noticed her concern they revealed that it was just a prank and Meera Ji is right here.

Have a look at it.





The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay diva opted for an ivory silk gown, complimenting it with minimal makeup and a neat hair bun for the event.