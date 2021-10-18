Shaan Shahid backs PM Imran Khan amid outrage over spike in petrol prices Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 18, 2021 Share

After the government announced a surge of around Rs9 to Rs12 per litre in the prices of all major petroleum products on Sunday, a wave of outrage and anger was witnessed among the people on internet and social media.

While the government said that the decision has been taken in the wake of the post-Covid economic recovery worldwide, netizens have expressed much anger via tweets and social media posts.

The citizens, including prominent showbiz stars such as Aijaz Aslam and Fahad Mustafa also expressed their distress over the situation.

Aslam had tweeted, “There’s a race between petrol, dollar and pound. Petrol is trying to catch the dollar and dollar is running to match the pound… Tabdeeli is in full swing.” In the comments, a user argued, “Someone reading any good newspaper would [be able to tell you] that petrol prices are rising internationally, stop [this] cheap political point scoring.”

However, the Cheekh actor said that, “everyone is aware of the facts but there are numerous other factors making life miserable for a common man, think from their perspective too.”

The Load Wedding actor shared a sarcastic post that reads, “If he wanted he could’ve increased Rs20 but he chose to increase only Rs10.49. Now that’s what you call a leader!”

In response, a user commented PM Imran Khan’s famous line, “Dear Sir, ab thora sa ghabra len?” The game show host re-tweeted and wrote, “Thora nahi, ab khul ke ghabrayen.”

Another internet tweeted, “Fahad woke up today and chose violence,” the Actor-in-Law star quipped, “Violence requires fire but it appears we can’t even afford that now.”

Meanwhile, actor Shaan Shahid remained a calm supporter of PM Khan and explained that Pakistan, being a net importer of petroleum products, the country was bound to be directly impacted by the soaring oil prices globally. The Waar actor wrote, “The prices of crude oil per barrel has gone up... the rise is global.”

On Friday, the world oil prices exceeded $85 a barrel that was the highest rate since October 2018. The government announced the increase in fuel price in a statement issued by the Finance Division. Accordingly, petrol – which is used in cars and motorbikes – will now be sold at Rs137.79 per litre against the earlier price of Rs127.30 per litre.