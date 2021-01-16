How did Cricketer Shoaib Malik and wife Sania Mirza meet? Web Desk | January 16, 2021 Shoaib Malik revealed media people made him meet Sania Mirza for the first time in 2003

Recently, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik appeared on Nida Yasir’s show Good Morning Pakistan and revealed how he actually met wife Sania Mirza.

“We were playing in Delhi and had won the series as well. I had a flight back home later in the day. So, it was a good feeling and I was on my way to the barbershop to get a haircut before it,” Malik told Nida.

“There were some media people over there who knew me and Sania, who was going to the gym there. They introduced us!” he continued. Malik also told that “There were no heartstrings back in 2003! I was too young back then”.

Shoaib further shared that back then both of them did not even exchange numbers and met after seven years in Australia. He further said that when he told his family that he is in love with Sania, they were only concerned about issues between Pakistan and India.

“When it comes to marriage, no amount of planning or defying really works. If you’re meant to be with a person, God creates circumstances around you that eventually bring the two of you together. And you realise later how destiny worked for it,” he stated.