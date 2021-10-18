Ayeza Khan’s new hair look faces disapproval by netizens Zainab Nasir | October 18, 2021 Share





Ayeza Khan’s new hair look faces disapproval by netizens

Ayeza Khan faced backlash at her new hair look as she shared a video snippet getting ready for a shoot.



The public totally disapproved of her new look and penned rude comments.

Ayeza took to Instagram and shared her look which showcased her long grey hair and captioned it, “This is not a black and white world to be alive. I say the colours must swirl and I believe that maybe today we will all get to appreciate the beauty of grey.”









The Tum Kon Piya actress has been the public’s favourite but her new look from a recent shoot sparked hate and criticism.

One netizen wrote, “Pakistani Lady Gaga.”

Another penned, “ Actresses can shoot anything for money.”