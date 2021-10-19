Nazish Jahangir spills why she refrains from bold projects Zainab Nasir | October 19, 2021 Share

Actress Nazish Jahangir detailed reasons as to why she avoids doing glamorous shoots despite many offers.



In an appearance at the Mazedaar show, Nazish revealed she has some values and would like to keep them intact by not taking part in bold roles.

Nazish said, ‘ I cannot do extremely glamorous shoots because I have certain limitations and that will remain the same no matter what. I do not wear revealing or sleeveless clothes, other than that I am okay with every sort of fashion shoot.”

Further adding, Nazish stated, “When I entered showbiz I was very blessed that I got a shot before appearing in any drama. After that one shoot I faced many restrictions from my family. They told me not to wear sleeveless as I belong to a pathan family and my paternal side is a bit conservative.”

Nazish did not hesitate in sharing her take with the public.