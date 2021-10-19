Yashma Gill’s day made special with awesome birthday surprise Zainab Nasir | October 19, 2021 Share

Actress Yashma Gill celebrated her birthday bash as she shared pictures on social media.



Yashma’s birthday was an intimate event attended by her close and very dear friends.

The Qurban actress took to Instagram and treated fans with snapshots from the birthday.

Her birthday decor was very simple with a few multi coloured balloons, a huge creamy cake, a pair of red beautiful roses and a bunch of gifts that could be spotted in the backdrop.

In the pictures, Yashma looked extremely happy as she smiled widely into the camera.

The actress was donned in a casual pink shirt, her hair was styled neatly and the makeup game looked on point.

In another picture the actress posed happily with her friends.







