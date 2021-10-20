Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal rejoice over 'year of togetherness' Zainab Nasir | October 20, 2021 Share

Stars Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary today and shared glimpses of the festivities on social media.



Last year in October, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by many famed celebrities within the industry.

Taking to their separate Instagram handles, the duo exchanged loving words for each other, along with a throwback picture from their Nikkah day.





Sana Javed captioned her post saying, “ Happy anniversary my love.”





Fellow stars and fans showered their post with love and good wishes and penned sweet comments.

The couple have been quite busy in their lives since their marriage.