Mumbai drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan visits son Aryan at Arthur road jail Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 21, 2021 Share

Mumbai drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan visits son Aryan at Arthur road jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached Arthur road jail on Thursday, to meet his son Aryan Khan, who was denied bail yesterday and has been in jail since October 3 after being arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

The Bollywood King Khan was papped outside the prison as this has been the first time he stepped out in public ever since his son was arrested earlier this month. The superstar is said to have cancelled all his shoots and professional commitments since that time.

As per reports, Shah Rukh’s meeting with Aryan lasted about 16 to 18 minutes in the visitation section, with jail authorities being present throughout the time.





Earlier, the physical meetings at the jail were prohibited due the Covid-19 pandemic. The restrictions were lifted on Wednesday and Thursday was the first day of physical meetings in Maharashtra jails.

Aryan, 23, along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, was yet again denied bail on Wednesday after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. A special court in Mumbai, denied Aryan’s bail saying his WhatsApp chats appeared to reveal his involvement in ‘illicit drug activities.’

Aryan’s lawyers have now approached the Bombay High Court to seek bail in the drugs case.

While stars like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, and director Farah Khan have come out in support of SRK and his son, the film industry has been largely muted in its response to the case.