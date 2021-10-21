Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir and friends Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 21, 2021 Share

Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir and friends

Leading Pakistani TV and film actress Mansha Pasha turned a year older as she ringed in her 34th birthday on Tuesday (October 19th). The actress celebrated her special day in a star-studded birthday bash organized by her husband Jibran Nasir and friends.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Laal Kabootar famed actress shared beautiful glimpses of her birthday celebrations with her fans and followers. While sharing the pictures, Pasha penned down a heartfelt note, in which she said, “Thank you all for the wonderful wishes on my birthday. It’s a special day as are all days that one gets to spend with those they love.”





She also expressed her love for her husband Jibran, who made her big day even more special with the grand party.





Jibran, who is a known activist and lawyer, also took to his official Instagram handle and wrote down a lovely birthday wish for his wife on her birthday. “Happy Birthday my love. To being young and growing old together. May you have a happy, healthy and successful year.”





The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actress was joined by fellow showbiz stars including, Zahalay Sarhadi and Ali Gul Pir at the birthday celebrations.

A number of showbiz celebrities and friends sent in best wishes and prayers her way. Areeba Habib, Sonya Hussyn and Sarwat Gilani dropped love and adorable comments on her posts.



