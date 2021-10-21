Komal Aziz Khan touches upon major setback of her life Zainab Nasir | October 21, 2021 Share

Actress Komal Aziz Khan related the harsh truths of her past life regarding cheating and suspension.



Komal Aziz Khan was an IBA student but was suspended because she cheated in an exam.

In an appearance at the show Har Lamha Purjosh, the Raaz e Ulfat actress said, “Cheating is a very bad act and no one should do such acts in real life. I do not want my fans to do that.”

"I was having difficulty in passing my management course as I was supposed to just memorize it and write without cleared concepts. It was so hard that I had to take a chit along with me and took it out of my pocket while taking the exam after which the examiner caught me.”

She further added, “All the IBA officials were gathered, there was havoc as if some sort of a terrorist act had occurred. The university suspended me for 3 years. The suspension was the major setback of my life , then I applied for a scholarship in the USA and graduated from the world’s top institutions and now I am here acting and running my own business.”

Komal signed off by saying, “Suspension opened up many ways for me.”