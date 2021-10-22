Internet bashes Ali Azmat for making derogatory remarks about Noor Jehan Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 22, 2021 Share

Internet bashes Ali Azmat for making derogatory remarks about Noor Jehan

Popular Pakistani pop singer Ali Azmat has got himself landed into hot waters on the internet after making unkind and offensive remarks on the legendary, Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan.

The Garaj Baras singer, who recently marked his appearance on Ahmad Pansota’s show for a local media channel, shared his opinion about Pakistani Music and Arts. The singer discussed how Pakistani society accepted the cultural change by MTV in his childhood days and unnecessary ridicule Noor Jehan, who has been known as the Queen of Melody.

While talking about the transition in music industry of Pakistan, the Jazba Junoon singer mentioned that our society completely embraced the cultural invasion by MTV. “Our own society and culture weren't really offering anything similar. You put on a show, you would see Noor Jehan draped in a saree, with heavy jewelry and over-the-top makeup. We would get irritated by mai (elderly woman). We would think why would they make us watch this kofta (meatball)."

Soon after the clip of his interview went viral, many internet users took to social media and condemned Azmat's comments. While a number of Noor Jehan’s fans took offence at his comments, some advised him to learn to respect legends and others commented that watching the interview was ‘painful’ for them.



