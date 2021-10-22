Usman Mukhtar sets stage on fire with his killer dance moves on his Mehendi ceremony Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 22, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani TV actor Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Ikram’s wedding festivities were on full swing, when the dapper groom set the dance floor on fire with his killer moves on his Mehndi ceremony.

The star-studded Mehndi event, which was held in Islamabad on Thursday night, turned out to be an electric event filled with some impressive dance routines and glamorous appearances by the groom’s showbiz fellow stars.

The Mehndi guest list included many of the industry's A-list stars including Ahmed Ali Akbar and Osman Khalid Butt, singer Uzair Jaswal, Mariyam Nafees and Shahbaz Shigri.

Producer Nina Kashif was also spotted enjoying the wedding festivities alongside actress Hareem Farooq. Usman’s friends, as Osman Khalid and Uzair Jaswal also entertained the guests with their choreographed performances as well.

Mukhtar and Khan tied the knot at a Nikkah ceremony in April. Their wedding functions are now being held around six months later.