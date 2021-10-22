Usman Mukhtar lands in trouble for ‘expressionless’ dance at his mehndi festivity Zainab Nasir | October 22, 2021 Share

Usman Mukhtar faced backlash over his dance moves at his star-studded mehndi event.



Usman’s wedding festivities kickstarted on Wednesday nearly 7 months after his Nikkah with Zunaira Inam in Islamabad.





The mehndi event was a grand affair attended by famed stars of the industry like Hareem Farooq, Osman Khalid Butt , Mariyam Nafees and many others.

The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star looked dapper as he left fans baffled with his surprise entry.

Despite rocking the dance floor with his epic performance the audience criticized and mocked him.





Pictures and video snippets from the lavish event went viral in an instant and the public penned rude comments.

One wrote, “All are drunk’.

While another penned,“Usman always looks annoying and expressionless."

“The worst dance I have ever seen,” said the third.







