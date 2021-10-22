Areeba Habib shares a glimpse of her wedding festivities Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 22, 2021 Share

The wedding season is on the go and renowned TV actress Areeba Habib is officially sealing the deal. The Jalan famed actress has begun with her wedding preparations.

Sharing a glimpse of her wedding preps, the Koi Chaand Rakh starlet took to her Instagram Story and shared the happy news with her fans and followers.

“Wedding preparation starts. Alhumdulillah,” she wrote on her Insta story.

Earlier in August, Habib had shared a glimpse of her engagement ceremony with Saadain and captioned it, “Alhamdulillah. #baatpakki” followed by a heart and ring emoticons.





The intimate engagement ceremony was held at her residence with family members in attendance.