Moammar Rana shares unseen photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan match Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 24, 2021 Share

The cricket rivalry between Pakistan-India is known as one of the most intense in the world. The former champions will face off today (October 24) in a T20 World Cup blockbuster in Dubai and the buzz around the game is taking all over the social media as well.

While the cricket lovers are getting more excited for their teams, popular Pakistani film and TV actor Moammar Rana has shared a never-before-seen photo with Indian superstar Salman Khan ahead of the match on Sunday.

The Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa famed actor took to his Instagram and shared a throwback photo of himself hugging Bollywood's Dabangg Khan. The duo was also seen sharing a laugh together in the picture.

"Bhai ajj dono hass lete hein phir InshaAllah 25 ko milte hein (Bhai let's both laugh today then InshaAllah we'll meet on the 25th)," quipped the Azaadi actor in the caption.

Take a look.







