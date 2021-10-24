Amna Malik expresses frustration at growing inflation rates in Pakistan Zainab Nasir | October 24, 2021 Share





Actress Amna Malik revealed her take on the ongoing price hike in the country which has become a problem for nearly every citizen.



In an appearance at the show G Sarkar, Amna Malik shared how the price of every commodity has increased.

At the show, Amna said, “The price of vegetables and lentils is too high now. The problem is that the expectation graphs were raised so much that now people are way too disappointed.”

The Naqab Zun actress further added, “It is understandable that it will take some time but how much time, even a poor man is unable to find food now.”

Amna Malik wants the government to do something about the rising costs in order to make life easier.