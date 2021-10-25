Mira Sethi wants men to stop dictating what is ‘acceptable’ for women to wear Sakina Mehdi | October 25, 2021 Share

Mira Sethi wants men to stop dictating what is ‘acceptable’ for women to wear

While talking to Independent Urdu, Pakistani actress Mira Sethi questioned why does our society let men decide what is ‘appropriate’ for women to wear.

The model said that women have the right to make choices for themselves.

Sethi gave an example of men policing women’s clothes, she stated, “If a man is sitting in front of me, wearing tight jeans, I won't tell him you're inviting me to sin. Women don't say such things because firstly, our brain does not go there and secondly, society has not given us the right to says this to men. But they think they can say this to us.”





She asked, "Why are they sitting on our heads like wardens? Why do they police us so much?"

The writer’s statement comes after she along with other female artists received backlash and got trolled over their dressing at Lux Style Awards.