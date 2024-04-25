Vidya Balan has just 25 sarees because of ‘no repeat’ issue

  April 25, 2024
  • April 25, 2024
Vidya Balan shared quality over quantity story behind her minimal saree collection

Vidya Balan only has a count of 25 sarees in her wardrobe at home because she is unable to repeat dresses.

Sitting for an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, the host had asked how many clothes the actress possesses as celebrities usually own jungles of attires.

To this, she responded, “It’s not at all huge as compared to most other women, and definitely other actors. But I am a minimalist, I have to say that. I don’t possess too many things.”

Then, Vidya Balan threw a surprise by saying, “Everyone keeps asking me how many sarees do I have because I wear a lot of them… I have 25 sarees!”

As the camera panned back to the host, he was visibly shocked. Fans have always speculated that someone like her, who is famously known for rocking this traditional garment all round, must have at least a hundred of them.

So, the star went in for an explanation, “I keep giving away sarees. Because what will I do holding on to them?”

“I don’t get a chance to repeat my sarees so the one I have kept are ones that have some sort of emotional meaning to me,” she concluded with a loving smile.

