Aiman Khan receives UAE's golden visa: 'Thankyou Dubai'

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Aiman Khan receives UAE's golden visa: 'Thankyou Dubai'
Aiman Khan expressed happiness as she receives the UAE golden visa  

Aiman Khan has been granted with the UAE’s golden visa as she shared the good news with her fans and followers alike.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Ishq Tamasha starlet dropped a post featuring visuals of her receiving citizenship rights from the UAE government.


The actress stood firm with confidence among a bunch of authoritative members posing for breathtaking shots.

Aiman looked stunning in a black frock with her million-dollar smile on display as she gets her hands on the golden visa. 

“Thank you Dubai for unforgettable memories and the warm hospitality. Grateful to Dubai Government,” captioned the Baandi actress.

As soon as Aiman Khan shared a glimpse, fans flocked to the comments section to react.

One fan wrote, “How do celebrities get the golden visa so easily?”

While another expressed happiness, “Hearties congratulations.”

“Awww,” penned the third.

For the unversed, Aiman Khan’s husband Muneeb Butt had also announced his acquisition of the golden visa via a similar snapshot on his Instagram account.

He expressed gratitude in the caption stating, "From memorable vacations to productive work trips, Dubai holds a special place in my heart."

The family of four visited Dubai shortly after Eid-ul-Fitr to mark Muneeb Butt’s 32nd birthday in style. 

Entertainment News

Taapsee Pannu ditched a lehnga on her big day for THIS reason

Taapsee Pannu ditched a lehnga on her big day for THIS reason

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' star Alaya F opens up on the film's box office failure

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' star Alaya F opens up on the film's box office failure
Kiara Advani's sun-kissed selfie melts hearts

Kiara Advani's sun-kissed selfie melts hearts

Saba Qamar drops a bunch of mirror selfies in white: SEE

Saba Qamar drops a bunch of mirror selfies in white: SEE
Sonya Hussyn shares her diet plan

Sonya Hussyn shares her diet plan

Mahira Khan teases fans with social media absence

Mahira Khan teases fans with social media absence
Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s athletic genes

Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s athletic genes
Feroze Khan's beautiful clicks with daughter go viral: SEE

Feroze Khan's beautiful clicks with daughter go viral: SEE
Mathira missed taking a photo with Salman Khan: Here's why

Mathira missed taking a photo with Salman Khan: Here's why
'Ishq Murshid' star Hira Tareen receives death threats

'Ishq Murshid' star Hira Tareen receives death threats

5 times Hania Amir served major style goals in ethnic outfits

5 times Hania Amir served major style goals in ethnic outfits

Asim Azhar teases first album ‘Bematlab’ after sudden Instagram wipeout

Asim Azhar teases first album ‘Bematlab’ after sudden Instagram wipeout

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England