Aiman Khan receives UAE's golden visa: 'Thankyou Dubai'

Aiman Khan has been granted with the UAE’s golden visa as she shared the good news with her fans and followers alike.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Ishq Tamasha starlet dropped a post featuring visuals of her receiving citizenship rights from the UAE government.
The actress stood firm with confidence among a bunch of authoritative members posing for breathtaking shots.
Aiman looked stunning in a black frock with her million-dollar smile on display as she gets her hands on the golden visa.
“Thank you Dubai for unforgettable memories and the warm hospitality. Grateful to Dubai Government,” captioned the Baandi actress.
As soon as Aiman Khan shared a glimpse, fans flocked to the comments section to react.
One fan wrote, “How do celebrities get the golden visa so easily?”
While another expressed happiness, “Hearties congratulations.”
“Awww,” penned the third.
For the unversed, Aiman Khan’s husband Muneeb Butt had also announced his acquisition of the golden visa via a similar snapshot on his Instagram account.
He expressed gratitude in the caption stating, "From memorable vacations to productive work trips, Dubai holds a special place in my heart."
The family of four visited Dubai shortly after Eid-ul-Fitr to mark Muneeb Butt’s 32nd birthday in style.