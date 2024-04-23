Nora Fatehi breaks silence on women objectification by paparazzi

Nora Fatehi has addressed how media channels and the paparazzi subject women to objectification by clicking sexualizing photos.
Speaking to News18 Showsha, she said, “I guess they’ve never seen a bu*t like that before. It is what it is. The media doesn’t just do it to me but to other female actors also.”
“Maybe they don’t zoom into their bu*t because it’s not exciting but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, there’s nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?” the dancer questioned exasperatedly.
She then went on to add that these are such things that “unfortunately” trend on social media.
While stars can’t obviously peek into what’s actually going on in cameramen’s heads, they can only be proud of themselves and continue ignoring because someone’s deed doesn’t affect them in the end.
Nora explained, “Their intention behind zooming is maybe wrong, but that’s a separate conversation! I can’t grab each person and teach them a lesson.”
“I still move around the way I move and I’m very confident in my body. I’m proud of it and my assets,” she concluded.