Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ leaves Vishal Bhardwaj ‘surprised’

Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Animal, is still moving around as a hot topic of debate, even after four months of its release, and now, Vishal Bhardwaj has weighed in his own opinion on it.
Speaking to Firstpost, the director said that the picture has left him confused because he can’t yet decide which side should be picked.
He said, “I have still not made up my mind what to feel about that film because I enjoyed it… and at the same time, I hated it!”
Vishal Bhardwaj went on to express being surprised by the fact that there is a very large audience that bought tickets for such a production, but then proposed that the same people have made Laapata Ladies, Merry Christmas, and Crew into hits as well.
The filmmaker analyzed, “I think Animal is all what you are saying is all there. And we have a typical hero, too. That’s one of the biggest hits of all time. People still watch and still want that kind of movie.”
“It’s a big surprise that there is a huge audience for that kind of film as well. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, at the age of 71, made the most beautiful film of his life with Vikrant Massey. You really don’t need stars these days,” he concluded.