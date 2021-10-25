Celebrities laud Pakistan’s historic win against India in T20 World Cup match Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 25, 2021 Share

Renowned Pakistani showbiz stars, cricketers and prominent figures took to social media to celebrate Pakistan’s historic win against India for the T20 World Cup 2021.

On Sunday, the Pakistani cricket team beat India by 10 wickets in the Super 12 match held in Dubai, registering its first-ever win against the neighboring country.

Several known personalities congratulated Pakistan's cricket squad over their resounding win against arch-rivals India.

Celebrities such as Asim Azhar, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed and many, many more took to social media to share their happiness over Pakistan's win.





















Actress Maya Ali shared her excitement on her Instagram Stories.

Taking to Twitter, Romanian pop singer Akcent congratulated Pakistan over the "great win."



