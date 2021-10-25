PAK vs IND T20 World Cup: Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi left mid-match Bakhtawar Ahmed | October 25, 2021 Share

PAK vs IND T20 World Cup: Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi left mid-match

Pakistani cricket team beat India by 10 wickets in the first match of T20 World Cup tournament, held in Dubai, on Sunday. The Green Shirts marked their first-ever win against the neighboring country.

Players Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and captain Babar Azam (68 not out) struck superb unbeaten half-centuries and eased Pakistan to 152-0 in 17.5 overs in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

A number of prominent Bollywood celebrities were present at the stadium, cheering for their country. Actors including Vivek Oberoi and Akshay Kumar were spotted leaving the match midway as India started to lose against Pakistan.

This was said by Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry, as he spoke to Geo News following Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over arch-rivals India.





The information minister was watching the match live at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. Speaking to Geo News, he said the two Bollywood actors had made tall claims before the match began.

However, after Pakistan dominated India, the two left midway. "When Vivek Oberoi and Akshay Kumar came especially near [to the Pakistani fans] and told us: 'Don't worry, Pakistanis can celebrate but India will in the end win'. And while the match was midway, both had to leave the stadium and people hooted at them a lot," said Chaudhry, laughing.

Minutes after Pakistan's historic victory against India, Twitter was flooded with memes trolling Akshay, who was, earlier spotted celebrating whenever Indian batsmen scored runs.

Take a look at the hilarious memes.



