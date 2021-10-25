Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan spend gala time exploring beauty of Pakistan Zainab Nasir | October 25, 2021 Share

The newly married couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram treated fans with pictures from their vacation in Nathia Gali.







The stars are active social media users who keep fans updated on their personal and professional life.

After a long fairytale honeymoon, Ahsan and Minal are now back exploring the natural beauty of Pakistan





Both took to their separate Instagram handles and shared glimpses from their trip.

Minal looked absolutely stylish as she posed in a black sweater with a pair of sunglasses and hair tied to perfection.