Osman Khalid Butt wishes sister on birthday, calls her 'mentor' Sakina Mehdi | October 26, 2021

Recently, the Chupke Chupke actor took to Instagram and called her elder sister his “mentor” in birthday tribute.

Butt shared photos with his sister and wished her on the special day, he wrote on Instagram story, “Happy Birthday Apa! Thank You for making me sane (Since 86), grounded, for nurturing my creativity and for helping me become the man I am today. I owe you, so much.”

The actor added, “Thank You for being the best sister, mentor and friend one could hope for. I love you to the moon and back.”



