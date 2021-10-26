‘Khat-e-Ishq’ : Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri gear up for bridal campaign shoot Zainab Nasir | October 26, 2021 Share





Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri paired up for a bridal campaign shoot Khat-e-Ishq, by Mina Kashif.



The duo got engaged in an intimate ceremony a few months back in Islamabad and have now been spotted together posing for a shoot.

In the pictures, Shahbaz looked dapper as he wore a green branded sherwani while Aima was giving off classy vibes, donning a combination of pink and green lehenga paired with stunning traditional jewellery.

In one picture, Aima and Shahbaz held hands gazing into each other’s eyes.

The couple looked very much in love.

Fans cannot wait to see them in their actual wedding outfits.



