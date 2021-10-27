Dur-e-Fishan reveals parents insisted her to get degree before pursing acting career Sakina Mehdi | October 27, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem made an appearance on a talk show and revealed that she has always been into acting but had to study law because her parents.

The Pardes actor shared, “I had always been fond of acting. I wanted to be an actor even before I chose law. I used to do theatre plays back when I was at Lahore Grammar School, but my parents wanted me to get a ‘proper’ education and hence I went to UCL for law.”

She continued, “Even after I came back from London, my parents elucidated their wish for me to do CSS but I stayed adamant on my desire to pursue acting.”

Saleem told that her family eventually loosened up and let her join the showbiz industry.